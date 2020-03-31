Niger House of Assembly has commenced two weeks recess from March 31 to April 14 as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Idris Vatsa, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Chief Whip, made this known to newsmen after an Executive session in Minna on Tuesday.

Vatsa explained that the House during the Executive session deliberated on issues affecting the nation and the state and agreed to go on recess.

“During our Executive session this morning, we talked about issues disturbing the nation and the state and the House agreed to go on recess for two weeks.

“All members have agreed to key into it and we will resume in the next two weeks,” he said.

Vatsa appealed to the people of the state to adhere to the law restricting movement from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight, saying that such enforcement was meant to protect lives against the spread of COVID19.

He noted that the legislature would support the efforts of the Executive arm to sensitize their constituencies on personal hygiene, preventive measures and providing palliatives to reduce hardship.





