The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) says it has extended the deadline for filing of Annual Returns for Individual taxpayers, including self-employed persons, to May 31, 2020.

The Chairman of LIRS, Mr Ayodele Subair, in a statement on Tuesday said that the extension was necessary in view of the coronavirus pandemic that had altered the socio-economic activities around the world.

He said that filing of annual returns expires March 31 of every fiscal year, and attracted stiff penalties for defaulters.

According to him, with the two months extension by LIRS, taxpayers are given a breather from the altering socio-economic activities.

”The extension of deadline of the Annual Returns is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as a policy shift by the agency to assuage the effect of COVID-19 on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.

”We implore the taxpayers to access our eTax platform for all tax operations and administration matters, including filing of annual returns from the comfort of their homes and offices.

”They can do this, by simply logging on to the eTax platform via https://etax.lirs.net or calling our Customer Care Centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (070022555477),” he said.

The chairman said that further updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service could be obtained by visiting the LIRS website, (www.lirs.gov.ng), and its various social media handles.

Subair appealed to the residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government ably led by Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities. (NAN)