As a precautionary measure to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, the Lagos State Examination Board has postponed the year 2020 Public Service Examinations, originally programmed to hold from 7th to 14th April, 2020 indefinitely.

In a press statement signed by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Supo Gbadegesin, this is sequel to the Head of Service Circulars – CIR/HOS/’20/Vol. 1/037 dated 2Oth March, 2020 on Curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Alausa Secretariat and other Government Establishments and CIR/HOS/’20/Vol. 1/038 dated 2Oth March, 2020 on Postponement of the Year 2020 Promotion Exercise and Suspension of State Programmes both occasioned by the need to take precautionary measures against the Pandemic Corona Virus (COVID 19).

The release stated further that as soon as the Federal and State Governments’ Lockdown policies are lifted and approval is obtained from the appropriate authorities, the new dates would be duly communicated.