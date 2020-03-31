

A medical journal, Medjouel, has disclosed that the novel pandemic disease outbreak, covid-19, is a centenary disease.



The report entitled ”An epidemic every 100 years: Plague of 1720, cholera of 1820, Spanish flu of 1920, coronavius of 2020” stated that the great pandemic in the world is usually seen every hundred years.

It traced the history of pandemic diseases with its first case in1720.



The report says, “Every hundred years, there seems to be a great pandemic, plague 1720, cholera epidemic 1820 and Spanish flu 1920.



The pandemics mentioned above seem to follow the same pattern as the current viral epidemic in China.



“In 1720, there was the last large-scale bubonic plague pandemic, also called the great plague of Marseille . Records show that the bacteria killed around 100,000 people in Marseille.



It is assumed that the bacteria are spread by flies infected with this bacteria.



“The first records of a cholera pandemic took place in 1820, which took place in Asia, in the countries of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. In 1820, more than 100,000 deaths were recorded in Asia due to this bacterium. The pandemic is said to have started with people who drank water from lakes contaminated with this bacteria.



“The Spanish flu occurred 100 years ago, at the time people were struggling with the H1N1 flu virus which had undergone a genetic mutation, which made it much more dangerous than the virus normal. This virus infected 500 million people and killed more than 100 million people in the world, this pandemic was the deadliest in history.



”It seems like history repeats itself every 100 years, is it just a coincidence?



Today, China is facing a major pandemic, 5 Chinese cities of 11 million inhabitants are quarantined, completely isolated from the rest of the world.



The coronavirus , the virus that China faces, has already killed over 30,000 people so far, despite the efforts of the government and other institutions to quarantine entire cities, it seems that the virus has managed to spread to beyond the Chinese borders.