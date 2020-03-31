The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has the task force has met with the security chiefs to smoothen rough edges of implementation the 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Boss Mustapha speaking with news men in Abuja said that : “The presidential task force has met with the security chiefs to smoothen rough edges of implementation within the first day of implementation and we are working on issuing an appropriate restriction protocol and exemption guidelines, which will guide the subsequent days of restrictions.

“Initial feedback is that there is substantial compliance but, however, there are violations of those restrictions by citizens that we desire to protect. Let me emphasise that the decision to lock down is to prevent community spread which might be dangerous to manage.

“It can only be done by Nigerians and for Nigerians. So, we use this medium to implore our people and plead with them to please respect and honour restrictions that have been imposed for the good of our people and nation.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from Monday, to check the spread of Coronavirus disease.

The President, who gave the directive in a broadcast to Nigerians over the Coronavirus pandemic, in Abuja on Sunday, said the decision was based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC),

”I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

”This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

”All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed.

”All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

According to him, the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

He said: ”We will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other States.

”This order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.