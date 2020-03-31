…As FCT residents comply with lock down directives

…markets, shops deserted

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus otherwise known as “Covid-19” has met with security chiefs in the country in order to review of the protocols for implementing the 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking during a live Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said that the lockdown was for the benefit of the country and its citizens.

This is just as residents in the FCT have complied with the lock down order of president Muhammadu Buhari to check the spread of COVID-19.

The SGF said that the meeting with security chiefs was to smoothen rough edges of implementation within the first day of implementation.

According to him, the government is working on issuing an appropriate restriction protocol and exemption guidelines, which will guide the subsequent days of restrictions.

He said, “Initial feedback is that there is substantial compliance but, however, there are violations of those restrictions by citizens that we desire to protect. Let me emphasise that the decision to lock down is to prevent community spread which might be dangerous to manage.

“It can only be done by Nigerians and for Nigerians. So, we use this medium to implore our people and plead with them to please respect and honour restrictions that have been imposed for the good of our people and nation.”

In the meantime, Residents in capital city are complying with the sit at home order.

In Lugbe, a satellite town in capital, shopping complexs, markets and other road sides shops were under lock.

The situation was the same at lokogoma, a settlement along the airport road.

The only people sighted by this reporter were dealers of food items and water vendors.

Answering questions from the Daily Times, Adamu Musa, a fruit seller said; ” As you can see, the market is shut down but we have been authorise by the officials of the market to sell.

” Even though the patronage is very low compel to other normal days, I still thank God.

On his part , Bello Abdulahi, a water vendor said that the lock down had no effect on his business.

He said, ” Water is a necessity, people must drink water and you van se that the weather is not friendly.

” so to me, is just like every other normal day because people are still buying water”, Abdulahi said.

On while he increase the price of water irrespective of the fact that the price of fuel has gone down, Adulahi said, “the fault is not from us but from the people supplying us. They have increase the price so we have to do the same in order not to operate at a loss”.

Recall that President, Buhari had on Sunday ordered lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states to check the spread of COVID-19.

Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast, said the lockdown, which would begin at 11pm on Monday, would be for an initial period of 14 days.

He said during the lockdown residents of the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states should stay at home.