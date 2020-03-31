As part of its cooperate social responsibility, an indigenous company, Faxx Stores and trading Nigeria Limited has donated assorted personal protective equipment to health workers in the Federal Capital Territory to aid them in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Delivering the items to the administration, the Chief Executive Officer of Faxx Stores and Trading Limited, Francis Abu, said the donation was in appreciation of FCT Administration and Federal Government’s prompt response to curtain the spread of the coronavirus since its outbreak in Nigeria.

Abu, who also commended the administration in particular for the treatment of the cases identified in the territory, also appreciated the emergency response team for making available additional bed spaces for asymptomatic patients of the coronavirus.

“In times of unforeseen and unexpected crisis of this nature and magnitude, it is imperative that we come together as a community to assist government and together, we can play an important role in addressing this emergency and helping those affected by it.

“In light of the foregoing, and in a move to help curtain further spread of this virus and alleviate the shortage of medical supplies in the country, Faxx Stores wish to donate these items to the administration for onward distribution to health workers on the frontline working day to day to combat the virus,” he affirmed.

Receiving the items on behalf of the administration, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the donation was in line with the administration’s vision of take responsibility and be your brother’s keeper.

Aliyu, while thanking the organisation for the kind gesture, she called on other corporate bodies to do the same as government is doing everything possible to overcome the situation.

Personal protective equipment donated include 200 (400 units) face masks, 52 units full personal protective suits, and 150 hand sanitizers.