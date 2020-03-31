The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has declared three-day fasting and prayers for God’s intervention to end the rampaging Coronavirus disease.

The Church, in a statement by its General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, on Tuesday, said that the fasting and prayers would hold from April 6 to 8.

Nmadu said that it would be observed at family levels, especially where meetings were prohibited.

The general secretary announced that due to the pandemic and measures taken by government and other organisations, ECWA would partially shut down its activities.

He said that essential staff of not more than two would be working from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during weekdays in states that had not been completely locked down.

“We are to please continue to adhere strictly to government directives at federal and state levels as it affects us variously.

“Let us continue to adhere strictly to hygiene practices and the social distancing observance at all times’’, he added.

