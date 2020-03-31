An Associate Professor of Marketing, Lagos Business School, Lekki, Dr. Ogechi Adeola, on Tuesday, urged business operators to employ creative adaptation as the key to success in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Adeola gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to her, business owners must restrategise and show their value for the society by sending messages of solidarity.

She said that COVID-19 was a common enemy everybody must come together to fight, as the hardship would be felt by all.

”Companies and individuals must see that it is an opportunity to be creative in the way they market their products and be deliberate and strategic.

“For business to thrive, businesses must adapt to the changing circumstances since we are facing a truly unprecedented situation.

“Send message of hope and solidarity, we are in this together, show good community leadership by changing logos, and advocate for good health of the society.

“Business must reinforce good values, people have to be creative with the global words ‘Stay at Home’ creatively communicated, and above all show that you care.

“A good corporate citizen must have the ability to respond to the matters surrounding him in his business, and he can also contribute by donating money to fight the pandemic,”she said.

On education, Adeola said that the situation required educational practitioners to embark on online learning and teaching.

“Students must still be ready to learn, it is not a time to waste, rather they must be engaged and maintain that connection to learning.”

Adeola said that everybody must join hand together in solidarity and pass a message of hope that Nigerians would come out from this even stronger.