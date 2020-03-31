Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has donated hand sanitisers and other items to his constituents in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

Oberevwori made the disclosure while presenting the items to the Medical Director, Orerokpe General Hospital, Dr Otiti Jerome on Tuesday.

He said the items would be distributed to hospitals and primary health facilities in the area, adding that the items would go a long way to protect the people against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The speaker added that the gesture was to complement efforts of the state government in tackling the spread of the disease.

Oberevwori advised the people of the state to adhere to medical advice, avoid unauthorised gatherings, observe social distancing, maintain environmental and personal hygiene.

”I have come here today to make my modest donation of these items to those who elected me to serve them.

”I am so glad that I was able to source for these items that are now so scarce as a result of the period that we have found ourselves.

”I am handing over the items to capable hands to distribute to my constituents and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to my people on this dreaded virus.

”Please, we should try as much as possible to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all measures as directed by the state government towards curtailing the killer disease.

”We should maintain personal hygiene. Let us take precautions very seriously because COVID-19 is real, but thank God it is not in Delta State, but we should not take it as a joke.

”We must do everything possible to fight the virus. Let us make proper use of the donated items.

‘ ‘ Let us use this period to pray for the state, the nation and the world in general over this disturbing virus,” he said.

Also speaking, Jerome, commended the gesture and promised that the items would get to the people.

Jerome described the donation was timely, noting that the items would be put into good use by the people and prayed God to continue to provide for the speaker.

The items include 3, 000 sanitisers, 50 tap fitted buckets cartoons of disinfectant.