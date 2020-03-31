The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, has donated a 3-storey building in Kano, to serve as isolation center for the COVID-19 disease.

Mallam Garba Mohammed, Chairman Kano state fund raising commitee on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.According to the statement the BUA CEO had already instructed his contractors to commence renovation of the gigantic structure immediately.

It said the building situated along Court Road in Tarauni area of Kano metropolis, would be furnished with state-of the-art beds and other facilities needed for a standard isolation center.

The statement disclosed that the donation was conveyed to the Kano State Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19 through Abdussamad’s sibling, Alhaji Karami Rabi’u.

NAN reports that the committee was set up by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Sunday, as part of the measures taken to prevent and contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano.

The committee has since its inauguration, been receiving donations in cash and kind from well meaning individuals and organisations The statement said that most of the donations would be distributed to the most vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the hash effect of the measures being taken to prevent and contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

