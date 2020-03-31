The CEO and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, on Tuesday, donated a 3-storey building in Kano to serve as befitting Covid-19 isolation centre.

Alhaji Abdussamad has already instructed his contractors to immediately commence renovation of the gigantic structure, located along Court Road, and furnish it with state-of the-art beds and all other facilities needed for a standard isolation centre.

In a press statement signed by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, he said the donation was conveyed to the Kano State Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 through Abdussamad’s sibling, Alhaji Karami Isyaka Rabi’u.

It would be recalled that the committee was set up by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as part of the measures being taken to prevent and contain the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Kano.

The committee has since its inauguration been receiving donations in cash and kind from well-meaning individuals and organisations, most of which will be distributed to the most vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the hash effect of the measures being taken to prevent and contain the outbreak of Covid-19.

While urging people and organisations to support the noble cause, the committee reiterated that cash donations could be paid/transferred to this account: Kano State Covid-19 Support, UBA, Account No 1022751785 while donations in kind are to be taken to warehouses at No. 94 Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press along Emir’s Palace Road.