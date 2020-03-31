Bauchi – The Bauchi State government has ordered a 14-day lockdown and closure of all the state borders with effect from 6 pm. on April 2, as part of efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammad Baba, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Tuesday.

“In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the Bauchi State government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state for a period of 14 days, with effect from 6 pm. on April 2.

“Consequently, all borders to Bauchi State will be closed.

“Gov. Bala Mohammed appreciates the sacrifice of members of the public in these agonising times.

“He has subsequently directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement will be allowed between 10 am. and 4 pm. on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he said.

Baba, however, added that the ban would not affect essential services.

The SSG pleaded with the people of the state to see the measures as necessary in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state. (NAN)