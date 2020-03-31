Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday said out of 38 suspected cases of corona virus in the State, results of 34 persons have shown negative while those of four suspects are being expected and urged citizens to continue to abide by directives given to them for safety.

The Governor who spoke at the installation of the new Archbishop of Jos, Archbishop Matthew Audu noted that Plateau State is not immune to the corona virus which is dynamic in nature hence, government policies would change from time to time to reflect the reality in ground.

Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, commended citizens for adhering to government directives to contain the disease and stated it was unfortunate the situation has robbed Plateau people of the opportunity of coming out to welcome the new Archbishop.

According to him, “We welcome the new Archbishop to Jos, government has noted your giant stride in Lafia, you left legacy of dialogue, advocacy and peace, we hope to harvest these to sustain peace in Plateau State.

That is what your predecessor stood for. It is unfortunate that Plateau people could not come out to share in this joy because of corona virus.

“I am happy that we are complying with the directives, corona virus is highly dynamic, our policy will change to meet the trend. We tested 38 people, 34 have tested negative, the results of four are being expected.

Plateau is not immune to the virus, keep obeying the directives to keep the State safe, these are some of the hard pills we have to swallow at this time.

Speaking earlier, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, during the “homily” at the installation of the new Archbishop, said the COVID-19 disease ravaging the world has brought home the reality of the world being a global village and how interconnected human beings are hence the need for all to work together, keep peace and strengthen the universal bond of brotherhood.

READ ALSO: Operation Lafiya Dole gets new theatre commander

Archbishop Ndagoso who represented the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Antonio Filipazzi observed, “humanity must work in concert in to be a step ahead of this invisible enemy because it is by working together as a global village that we will be able to defeat this dreaded enemy.”

The newly installed Archbishop who celebrated the Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Jos, urged the people to “focus more on what inspire unityh and work together irrespective of religion and tribe.”

While commending his predecessor, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama for the wonderful work done in Jos, he assured the people of doing his best in service and prayed for a better replacement for the people of Lafia Diocese where he was transfered from.

Also, Archbishop Kaigama in his remark highlighted the achievements of the Archdiocese under his watch and solicited support for the new Archbishop stressing, even as he prayed for God’s intervention in the ongoing scourge saying, “May God have mercy on us and bring to a very quick end this global scourge.”