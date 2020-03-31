The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has supported the of 28. 5m to Ebonyi State government to fight the outbreak of coronavirus and other diseases in the state.

The branch controller of the Bank, Mr Sam Agbo eulogised Governor David Umahi’s dogged determination and commitment to the fight against Coronavirus scourge.

According to him, Umahi’s timely response to the scourge attracted support by all kind-hearted organisations, saying that the Abakaliki branch of the bank single handedly made the donation.

Agbo Added that Umahi has demonstrated the capacity to handle the scourge hence the support to ensure all necessary materials are provided to mitigate the pandemic as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He said “With the effort, the state government is making, I believe we fight this scourge.

“I want to assure you here that the United Bank for Africa is committed to partnering with the government that will ensure your response to the pandemic is swift and effective.

“To this end, I am pleased to present to the state government the sum of Twenty Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira only as our own contribution to the fight against this pandemic.

“We pray it does not get to Ebonyi State by the special grace of God.

Commending the UBA for the donation, Governor David Umahi called on other organisations to emulate the humanitarian assistance from the bank and reiterated his commitments towards providing enabling relationship with the donor.

Represented by the Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru who assured that the money will immediately be used to procure medical materials for the COVID- 19 scourge.

“I am very grateful to the UBA for showing commitment to the donation of this money to the government.We appreciate it very well and we thank you for taking this proactive measure.

“We are still looking for more fund in other for us to work against COVID-19 in Ebonyi State.We say thank you and God bless your bank and give you the strength to continue to do more”.Ends