The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says loading of petroleum products at depots will continue, to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide during the stay at home directive in many states.

The corporation said this was to ensure the presidential directive on the lockdown of some states was adhered to without concerns about the availability of petroleum products.

But following the movement restriction order, the NNPC said it activated measures to guarantee seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the period of the lockdown and beyond.

The NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Musa Lawan, is committed to ensure the arrangement worked.

The head of the NNPC’s downstream subsidiary said its workforce has been mobilized to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lockdown.

Lawan reiterated the recent report by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who disclosed the national oil firm had 60 days sufficiency of petrol.

“As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ Lawan said.