The number of people infected with the coronavirus who have died in France has risen to more than 3,000, with a further 418 deaths recorded in 24 hours, the country’s health authorities said on Monday.

More than 5,000 people were in intensive care units, and almost 21,000 Covid-19 patients were in the hospital, they said.

Around 34 per cent of seriously ill people are under the age of 60, according to health director Jerome Salomon.

Read also: German rescue ship Alan Kurdi sets sail again despite coronavirus

France has a total of 44,550 confirmed infections.

“Stay home to save lives,” Salomon said.

There are around 5,000 intensive care beds in France, and there are plans under way to increase capacity.

“We’re aiming for 10,000 beds,” said Salomon.

He assumes that the number of people who come to hospital with severe symptoms will decrease towards the end of the week. (dpa)