New Zealand on Tuesday reported 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number to 647 and marking a decrease from the 76 new cases reported on Monday.

The number of new cases has been slowly dropping since Friday, when the highest increase of the outbreak was recorded, 85, while the population stays home under a month-long full lockdown.

However, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference that the lower numbers recorded over the weekend could be attributed to fewer couriers working and fewer test results being processed.

“I have no sense that this is a drop overall and our expectation is that the number of cases will continue to increase,” he said.

About 1 to 2 per cent of cases were through community transmission and the rest were still connected to overseas travel, Bloomfield said.

Also on Tuesday the government extended the current police state of emergency for another week, Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement.

The emergency status, which was first put in place on March 25, gives the government new powers to close roads, stop traffic and prohibit people from non-essential activities and movement.

Meanwhile, government officials urged New Zealanders to stop flushing wet wipes down toilets as it clogs them.