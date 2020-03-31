CAF has slapped a $10,000 fine on Ghana after a fan invaded the pitch during their game against South Africa in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast in November last year.

A fan, identified as Awal Suleman who was a student at the time, breached the security barrier and dashed onto the pitch and tried hugging Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey. Ghana won that tie 2-0.

Ghana Football Federation confirmed receiving the fine and said they fined the invader 2,400 cedis and he also spent a few hours in police custody.

Ghana was supposed to take on Sudan in an AFCON qualifier doubleheader at the end of March. They were to play in Cape Coast before travelling to Khartoum for the reverse fixture. Black Stars are currently perched on top of Group C with six points, South Africa and Sudan are tied on third points while Sao Tome e Principe props the table having lost all the two matches.

The third and fourth rounds of the qualifiers were cancelled after the coronavirus epidemic swept through the continent.

The outbreak has led to dozens of countries suspending their leagues and tournaments. CAF suspended CHAN 2020 that was scheduled to take place from April 15 to 25. The African football body had earlier cancelled the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that were set for the last week of March.