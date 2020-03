President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

President Buhari

The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He said President Buhari’s action was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

”The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

”In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations,” the statement added. (NAN)