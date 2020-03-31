The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed four new cases of the of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said that as at 08:00 p.m., there were 139 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths