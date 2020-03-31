The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that the four new cases of people with Coronavirus have been discovered in Osun and Ogun State.

NCDC on its official Twitter handle said as at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

Of the four new cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria; 3 are Osun and 1 in Ogun

A breakdown of cases by states in real time Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3

the NCDC said it has expanded its testing capacity for COVID19 and now has six Molecular Functional laboratories in the country with the capacity to test for COVID19.

The agency said it would scale up the number of laboratories to 13 in the next three weeks.

These are in Ebonyi, Borno,Rivers, Plateau, Kano, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

The laboratories, the centre said, would assist other response activities, thereby reducing the numbers of deaths.

It will also provide diagnostic support for a number of states in the country.

It will be critical to reducing turnaround time between identifying a suspected case and confirmation.

The centre hinted that there were no Rapid Diagnostic Test kit for the COVID19 that had been validated and approved for sale yet.