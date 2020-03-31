Facts emerged on Tuesday that the sudden redeployment of top commanders of the Nigerian Army whose postings takes immediate effect today may not be unconnected with unsatisfactory conducts of the war against Boko Haram insurgence.

Source close to Army Headquarters said the army authorities were surprised to learn from Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, General Olusegun Adeniyi, that the war is far from been won. They were also deeply worried on how the information got to the media.

An operational video sent to the defence headquarters in Abuja had found its way into the social media, raising questions about who leaked the video and the impact it may have on the anti-terrorism war.

Adeniyi had in the video narrated the military strength of the Boko Haram sect including the terrorists’ capacity to fire over 100 bombs alongside multiple attacks trucks against the military.

The video while it was a battle field report contradicted reports the military has been issuing on the progress of the war. If anything, the video showed that the terrorists are far from being defeated as regularly stated.

Adeniyi had in January escaped Boko Haram ambush even as he blazed the trail as the first Lafiya Dole commander to lead the troops directly to the war front.