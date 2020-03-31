Nigerian actress and business woman Bukky Wright turns 53 today.

The actress born 31st of March 1967 to a Christian father and a Muslim mother in Abeokuta.

She attended the university of Lagos, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in economics.

Bukky’s acting career started in 1996 where he featured in many movies both in Yoruba and English language.

Bukky also signed endorsement deals with brands like chivita, in 2011 she won best Nollywood actress of the year.

In a message she said “wishing myself today and forever more Happy birthday Ajokepretty, I give glory to God she said”.