The World Health Organisation (WHO) says good respiratory hygiene can reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville said this on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

The agency also advised people to take particular caution in public spaces and maintain a physical distance of one metre from other people if you can.

According to the UN health agency, South Africa remains the country most affected by the virus on the continent with 1, 280 cases, one death and 31 recoveries.

It said that 46 countries in Africa have reported a total 4, 282 cases of COVID-19 with 134 deaths and 302 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has so far confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 with two death.