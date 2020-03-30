The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated the sum of N28.5 million to the Jigawa state government as part of its support to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Dutse Branch Manager of the bank, Mr. Maharazu Yusif, made the disclosure while presenting the cheque to state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, in Dutse on Monday.

“I’m here to present a cheque of N28.5 million to Jigawa government to support it in fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“The issue of coronavirus is a very serious one globally, that is why the bank finds it very necessary to support the Jigawa state government in the control of the disease,” Yusif announced.

Receiving the cheque, Zakari, who is also the chairman of the state’s task force on the control of COVID-19 infection, thanked the bank for the gesture.

He pointed out that the money would go a long way to assist in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

”On behalf of Jigawa state government, we commend UBA for this support as it will immensely contribute in curbing the spread of the disease in the state.

“With this gracious donation, UBA has set the pace, and we hope others will follow with more donations, supply of equipment or money,” he said.