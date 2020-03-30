The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on Nigerians and foreigners to abide by the federal government’s lockdown order.

TUC’s President, Mr. Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Mr. Musa-Lawal Ozigi respectively, made the appeal in a joint statement on Monday.

“We all must show some understanding now by complying with all the safety precautions reeled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Health and other professionals.

“We must all realise that the lockdown order is issued because there is a need for it.

“We have a ‘life and death situation’ at hand; therefore every necessary step must be taken to ensure the virus does not spread further,” the statement read.

The labour leaders commended organisations and philanthropists who had made efforts to support the vulnerable at this time of the pandemic.

They also called on other well -meaning Nigerians to emulate those who had shown support.

“Many Nigerians live on what they make daily; such people may escape the deadly virus but may not escape the pangs of hunger. It is a very difficult time, but we can overcome if we are willing to make sacrifices, ” the statement read.

The union leaders appealed to the government to cut down on the cost of governance and build infrastructure in the country.

“We need hospitals of international standard and other amenities necessary for our corporate development. We cannot keep spending on medical tourism,” the statement read.