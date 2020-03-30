In compliance with the social distancing directives of the government in order to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 disease and a reinforcement of its safety protocols, SIFAX Group has scaled down operations across its different subsidiaries.

wishes to inform our esteemed clients and other stakeholders that we have scaled-down operations across our different subsidiaries.

As a company that operates in the essential services industry, our core operations and technical personnel will be on ground while the non-essential departments will either maintain a skeletal service or work from home.

For the few staff that will be at work and clients that will visit our business premises, necessary protective gears, thermometer checks, hand sanitisers, gloves and nose masks have been provided to keep them safe while the clinic at our port the terminal in Tin Can Island Port, Lagos is open round the clock to attend to any emergencies.

For any information or enquiries, kindly contact us through all our social media platforms and our email- info@sifaxgroup.com

We urge you all to stay safe and follow all precautions as announced by the relevant health authorities.