Lockdown measures that have already gone into effect in Moscow should be replicated across the country to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus, recommended Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

Moscow, the country’s capital and largest city, has ordered its residents to stay at home and only go outside when absolutely necessary, such as to buy food or medicine.

Mishustin told an emergency meeting with his deputy premiers that regional governors should develop plans to “implement such measures in their regions,” according to an official transcript.

Most of Russia’s more than 1,500 reported coronavirus cases have been in Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has warned that the actual number of cases is probably significantly higher.

Russia has also restricted all forms of traffic into the country with rare exceptions, such as for diplomats and importing goods.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised the populace to stay at home this week and for employers to pay their salaries in what domestic media have called the “coronavirus holidays.”

Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, after the Russian leader’s nationally televised speech, assured the public that there is no coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Russia closed its border with neighbouring China, where the disease originated, early in January when the epidemic was beginning to emerge.

Russian officials have touted that response, as well as the strict quarantining of incomers, as having thwarted a greater spread of the virus experienced by other countries.

Peskov has described Russia’s quarantine measures as necessary for avoiding a worst-case scenario. (dpa)