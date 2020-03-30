Men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested two members of a syndicate who specialised in vandalising Telecom mast in Ifo Local Government Area and its environ.

The suspects, Monsuru Bankole and Kehinde Bello, were arrested following a distress call received by the Police in Ifo division that hoodlums numbering about ten have invaded a Airtel telecommunication mast at Abule Ogun area of the town and they were about carting away the back-up batteries of the mast.

CG Immigration tests positive to COVID-19

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, upon receiving the distress call, the DPO Ifo division, CSP Adekunle Samson, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery team and swiftly moved to the scene.

The PPRO explained that, on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and two members of the gang were arrested while others escaped.

Recovered from them are a Volkswagen bus with registration number APP 871 XH, twelve telecom back-up batteries valued at about three million naira, gas cylinder, iron cutter, and other house breaking equipment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered a massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang, he also directed that the arrested suspects be thoroughly investigated with the view of charging them to court as soon as possible.