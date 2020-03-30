The minority caucus in the Senate has commended the federal government’s approach to combat the ravaging COVID-19 virus as contained in President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast.

READ ALSO: Why Africa Urgently Needs an Ubuntu Plan



In a statement released in Abuja by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the caucus said though they had expected the Presidency to engage the National Assembly more in some of the policy areas that are statutory, but have to recognize the fact that these are unusual times that may require quick policy responses.

“These are perilous times in the world and indeed, an unusual situation for our dear country, so the PDP caucus describes as a step in the right direction, the President’s broadcast and policy measures, which we believe while being short on prioritizing the poor and vulnerable in our society, nevertheless if properly implemented will keep our people safe from this deadly virus,” he said.

Sen. Abaribe assured that the caucus is ready to work and engage in a bipartisan manner with the Presidency and is even ready to reconvene should the need arise to insure that the country wards off the COVID-19 virus, which has kept the entire world on its toes.

However, the caucus asked for proper monitoring of the disbursement of the palliative measures to ensure that it gets to the people it is meant for and also urged humane approach by the relevant security agencies while strictly implementing the measures that have to do with the restriction of movement.

“The security agencies should bear in mind that these are unusual times and first of its kind that Nigerians will be asked to stay mostly at home and maintain social distance. As such, the approach should be more of humane engagement rather than the application of force,”n Sen. Abaribe added.

Nonetheless, the PDP caucus advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to the federal government’s directives and other containment measures rolled out by the National Centre for Desease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that doing so, would certainly put the ravaging virus at bay.

“It could be tough, but the measures are necessary now if we must survive this deadly scourge and emerge stronger after,” he added.