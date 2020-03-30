… Laments destruction caused by Akure explosion

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been described as an uncommon talent-developer, with an exemplary focus that should be emulated by all.

Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, who said this on the occasion of Tinubu’s 68th birthday yesterday, also described the ‘Jagaban of Borgu’ as a political icon who has done so much to enhance the political development of Nigeria.

The party chairman in a statement by the Party’s Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, views the former Lagos State governor as “a man who has, on several occasions, deployed his personal resources, even with zeal and passion, to build and elevate his followers. Men like that are very few in our political space,” Adetimehin said.

He recalls the display of political sagacity by the then governor of Lagos State, in the face of a ruthless emperor, to stop the invasion and remains an enviable political factor in the country till date.

Adetimehin prays that God would grant the political tactician the grace and robust health to celebrate many years of achievements.

In a related development, Ondo State APC has expressed deep sadness over what it described as the grim effect of the blast around Eleyowo community, in Akure North Local Government area over the weekend.

The party said its sympathy goes to the victims of the deadly circumstance, the state government and the entire people of Ondo State.

The party in another statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, commended the quick response of the government and the security agencies to allay the fears of the people, and seek alternative route to the damaged portion of the ever-busy Akure/Owo Road.

Adding, “We call on companies and individuals to be more circumspect in taking precautions, when moving items that are capable of unleashing devastating consequences on people, when handled carelessly.

“While wishing those injured speedy recovery, we emphasise the need for the Federal authorities to expedite action on the rebuilding of the Akure/Owo road, as well as lend support to those whose properties were destroyed.”