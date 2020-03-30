Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated National Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 68th birthday.

Obasa in a message to mark the former Lagos State governor’s birthday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tolani Abati said, “it is with great pleasure and joy that I join millions of your followers (of which am one) and admirers to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 68th birthday celebration today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“Indeed you are a great leader, who in the words of William Shakespare achieved greatness through dint of hard work, perseverance, foresight, humility and generosity. You are a rare leader who is fair and just to his associates and followers alike.

“I will forever be grateful to you for the justice done to me on two occasions during primary elections even without knowing me one- on – one.

“You are a leader that has built numerous new leaders and yet not in any way threatened by the achievements and attainments of these new leaders. Your spirit of forgiveness and accommodation of stubborn and erring followers is legendary.

“I pray that Allah in His infinite mercy grants you many more years in good health, prosperity and, happiness to enable you fulfill your unalloyed service to humanity.

“Once again, happy birthday to the great one.”