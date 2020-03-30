All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the President, Segun Adeyemi, signed the statement.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Sunday ordered the cessation of all movements for two weeks in the largest city Lagos and capital Abuja to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The President during a live broadcast said that all citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes starting from 2200 GMT on Monday.

“Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period,” he added.

Buhari said the restrictions which also cover Ogun state do not apply to hospitals, food shops or petrol stations.