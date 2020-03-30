The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that they expect the numbers of those who will be infected with the deadly corinavirus COVID-19 to rise.

Osagie Ehanire

This came as Nigeria today recorded its 2nd death according to the Minister Health Osagie Ehanire.

Recall that as at the 29th of March 2020, the country recorded fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total number of those infected with COVID-19 to one hundred and eleven (111): three cases have been discharged and two death from COVID-19 recorded so far.

Of the Fourteen(14) new cases reported on the 29th of March, five(5) are in FCT and nine (9) are in Lagos.

All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

Ihekweazu, speaking on Monday said: ‘We expect cases of #COVID19Nigeria to rise as we improve capacity to detect and test. Our labs are activated to function 24/7. We appeal to #Nigerians to work with us in compliance with the measures instituted by President @MBuhari.”

He also said that the ability of Nigeria to flatten the curve of #COVID19Nigeria depends on all Nigerians.

“Our ability to flatten the curve of #COVID19Nigeria depends on all Nigerians. Our goal is to mobilise all available resources to tackle #COVID19Nigeria. We remain grateful for the support we have received so far from stakeholders & partners”