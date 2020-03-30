Mr. Femi Fanikayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former aviation minister has said that he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘lock the country down: he listened’ and that he ‘asked him to do a national broadcast: he listened.’

Fani-Kayode also asked him to equip the Nigeria soldiers properly, so that they can be able to crush Boko Haram and ban Miyettu Allah

Fani-Kayode said: I asked Buhari to lock the country down: he listened. I asked him to do a national broadcast: he listened. I asked him not to use the words COVIKK 1-9 but COVID 19 and CORONAVIRUS: he listened. Now I ask him to equip our soldiers properly, crush BH & ban Miyetti Allah.

Also speaking on the President national broadcast on Sunday, Fani-Kayode commended Buhari for encouraging, responsible and inspiring national broadcast and for taking sensible and concrete measures to fight the coronavirus

He said: I commend @MBuhari for an encouraging, responsible and inspiring national broadcast and for taking sensible and concrete measures to fight the coronavirus. This is the time to set our political differences aside, join hands and do our best to defend and protect our people.

..I am also glad that once again @MBuhari took my advice and used the words COVID 19 and CORONAVIRUS to describe the plague and NOT COVIKK 1-9. I commend him for doing so. By the grace of God we as a nation and a people shall get through this challenging time.

…We shall be strong, we shall be faithful to our cause & to our God & we shall weather the storm. We shall not be afraid & we shall not be dismayed because the Lord our God is with us. For Nigeria & the Nigerian people, OLUWA & CHUKWU are involved & it shall end in praise!