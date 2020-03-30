A non-governmental organisation in Akwa Ibom state, Ini Ememobong Foundation has donated a dozen biohazard suits and cartons of hand sanitizers to the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Associotion (NMA).

Chairman of the foundation, Mr. Ini Ememobong, while handing over the items on Monday in Uyo, said the gesture is part of the foundation’s strategic assistance to stakeholders, groups and organisations involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the donation is the foundation’s way of providing support to organisations at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

“At the Ini Ememobong Foundation, we believe that the fight against this pandemic should not be dumped on the table of government alone.

“That is why we are not resting on our oars in offering any kind of support or assistance within our abilities to different segments of our population and stakeholders.

“We believe that in this fight, every effort and support counts,” Ememobong, who is also the state Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said.

Receiving the items, the state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Nsikak Nyoyoko, commended the foundation for the donation, describing it as timely and thoughtful.

Nyoyoko said the biohazard suits and hand sanitizers would help to shore up the association’s preparedness to fight the scourge should there be any case in the state.

The foundation had earlier donated hand sanitizers to media professionals in the state to help them protect themselves from contracting the virus.