Gombe – Gombe State Government says it has ordered for the supply of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machine to enhance testing for suspected cases of Coronavirus.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman Task Force committee on Coronavirus, made the disclosure during an advocacy visit to the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, on Monday in Gombe.

According to him, there is no single machine in the region and for any suspected case; samples has to be referred to Abuja, Enugu or Lagos for laboratory analysis.

Mohammed said: “We have ordered for the supply of machines for testing the suspected case for the state own centre and it will be available in the next two weeks”.

He said the aim of the advocacy was to solicit the support of the traditional rulers across the state to sensitise the public on the dangers and precautionary measures against the virus.

Mohammed called on the traditional rulers to sensitise people on the dangers of the pandemic and the need to adhere to professional advice on ways to prevent or control it.

“People should observe protective measures such as maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene which have been proven to be effective in the control of the dreaded virus.

“Such precautionary measures become necessary in order to halt the possible spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state,” he said.

According to him, so far there is no confirmed case in the state, adding that the committee had designated three isolation centres in the state.

Also speaking, Abubakar, assured to join hands with Government in the sensitisation campaign and to continue with prayers to stop the spread of the virus.

Abubakar said the sensitisation is the responsibility of every one as the virus had no direction and it may affect any person irrespective of any differences.

He lauded Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for taking proactive measures against the spread of virus. (NAN)