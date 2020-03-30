Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and his Personal Assistant were not infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) .

According to the Sarah Sanda the minister’s Special Assistant on Media in a statement on Sunday nigh said that the Minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and that all the members of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 were recently tested and all found to be negative.

She said further that the reports circulating on the social and print media alleging that the two claimed cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Enugu were that of the Minister and his Personal Assistant were fabricated and malicious

More so she also said that Onyeama and his aide were in Abuja ‘at all material times and that the authors of the report are well known and their motive is to embarass and spread alarm and panic during a national emergency.’

Recall that the Enugu State Ministry of Health had confirmed two cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, urging the general public, especially state residents not to panic as health personnel were already responding to the situation.

Sanda’s statemet reads: It has come to the attention of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, that a fabricated and malicious report is circulating in social and print media alleging that the two claimed cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Enugu were the Minister and his Personal Assistant.



‘The Minister and his aide were in Abuja at all material times. Furthermore, the Minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative.



‘The authors of this act are well known as is their motive; to embarass and spread alarm and panic during a national emergency.

‘For that reason as well as to curb this kind of criminal behaviour, the matter has been brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for investigation and severe sanctions as a deterrence for the future.

‘An update from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night, reported that two cases in Enugu State,tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the Enugu State government had announced the closure of all markets, land borders and inter-state transportation in the state till further notice, except those on medical emergency services.

Reacting shortly after the NCDC announced the two cases in Enugu, via its twitter account, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi confirmed that “the two patients, who presented on their own, tested positive for Corona Virus (COVID-19)”.

Breaking: President Buhari to speak to Nigerians today

Dr. Agujiobi disclosed that the patients were returnees from United Kingdom (UK), stating: “It is important to inform the public that the patients voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health, on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive”.

“So far, the patients have remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing”, he said.

The permanent secretary who expressed the state government’s gratitude to the patients for voluntarily reporting to the state Ministry of Health “following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation”, encouraged all those who returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department, through the following dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833.





