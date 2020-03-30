Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has said that uninterrupted products supply nationwide is part of its contributions to lessen the hardships and pains caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, informed that it will provide additional safety wears and other assistance to members in the essential supplies value chain to ensure that they perform their duties without fear of avoidable exposures the virus.

“Arising from our discussions we came to the conclusion that the nation needs our essential services in same manners the nation requires the services of all those in the frontlines of the fight to curtail the spread of the virus.

It was therefore unanimously resolved that all our members that are on the value chain of distribution of petroleum products for commercial, industrial and domestic uses shall continue to work, these sets of workers include the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Petrol Stations Workers, Petroleum Products Depots Workers Oil and Gas Suppliers, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers and others. “

“We are quite aware that these workers in the course of serving the nation become highly vulnerable to the virus, but at this point in our national life, we must all rise to defend humanity and no price should be too high to pay.

We shall provide whatever necessary safety kits we can afford at various loading points and to all Petroleum Tanker Drivers and also urge all Petroleum Depots Owners, Operators, Petrol Stations Owners and industrial setups to provide necessary mechanisms and tools including social distancing at their various locations and support the Workers with necessary kits and logistics .

“The Union will provide within our meager resources whatever assistance we can to mitigate various unforeseen circumstances that may arise in the course of our service to our fatherland and we implore other Stakeholders to support the initiative of our Union in whatever manner.

“However, any worker who is not in direct line of loading and distribution of petroleum products on any particular day are directed to stay at home to avoid the unnecessary crowd at operational locations.

“NUPENG further wishes to inform all these members and other Stakeholders in the Downstream Sector of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry to diligently follow international protocols, including the recommended health and safety measures by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by maintaining social distancing, excellent personal hygiene and keeping the work environment safe while discharging their essential services in the downstream sector of the industry and to the general public.”