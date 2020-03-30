The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned unscrupulous importers against the use of its logo to deceive unsuspectingly customers to sell their goods in the country.

Director-General, SON, Osita Aboloma gave the warning at its sensitisation workshop with International Market Association Electronics (IMAE) Alaba recently in Lagos.

Aboloma represented by Director-in-Charge SON Lagos, Kabir Mohammed said the Standards body was on top of its game to ensure that substandard goods were brought down to the barest minimum.

He tasked electronic dealers to align with bringing in goods as Completely Knock-Downs (CKDs) and Semi Knock-Downs (SKDs) for assembling and branding.

“You are labouring yourselves for promoting and selling another man’s products for over four decades.

It is about time you owned your brand and we have the standard to support you.”

“Coming to Alaba is to bring standards to the doorstep of the trader and importer and you know of course that people come to this market from all parts of the country as well as other African countries to buy products. It is only when they do the right thing that the sector will impact on the nation’s economy through wealth creation and employment opportunities,” he said

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Inspectorate, Compliance and Directorate, SON, Engr. Obiora Manafa said the sensitisation the workshop themed “Promoting Self-regulation to eradicate substandard electronics from Nigerian markets was to encourage electronic dealers by stimulating local production against importing.

“One strategy we are applying today is to promote self-regulation and a Joint task force has been formed to fight the influx of substandard products into the country.

“We are also telling them that it is good for them to create their own brands instead of faking successful brands,” he said.

Head, Ports and Borders, SON, Yahya Bukar said the challenge faced by the standards body to address the influx of substandard goods was enormous.