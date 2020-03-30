Operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A have intercepted and destroyed poultry products worth N20, 678, 400.

Acting Controller of the unit, Usman Yahaya, who confirmed this, said the seizures were made in two separate operations within one week.

Speaking through a statement signed by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, Yahaya stated that his men have sustained round the clock patrols while keeping to rules on safe distance in line with COVID-19 prevention techniques.

He added that the seizures came in 2,154 cartons laden in seven different vehicles of different capacities.

“These seizures, which we made within a week is a strong message to smugglers and trans-border criminals. They should not be deceived into concluding that we are away from our duty posts.

“As usual, we are on duty and will continue to surprise smugglers with seizures and arrests any time they dare us.

“These seizures were contained in seven vehicles that were quickly abandoned by the drivers who fled on sighting our officers. We had to improvise means of driving the vehicles to our premises because the smugglers ran away with the keys,” the customs officer disclosed.

It was gathered that the highest bulk of the seizure was achieved by a patrol team led by Steven Abah, a chief superintendent of customs, whose team brought in 1, 500 cartons in a swoop.