Vietnam News, the country’s largest English-language newspaper, is suspending its daily print edition for more than two weeks after one of its reporters tested positive for the coronavirus.

The paper made this known in a statement on Monday.

“It is with great regret that we announce a temporary suspension to the print edition of our newspaper from Tuesday, March 31 until April 15.

“The decision became imperative once one of our staff tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus yesterday.

“Many of those who have come into contact with her at our office will now have to stay isolated either at health centres or in their homes,” it said in the statement.

Viet Nam News, an English-language daily published by Vietnam News Agency, the official news service of Vietnam, was first published in 1991.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday that residents of both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should prepare for a lockdown after cases of the new coronavirus rose in the country’s two largest cities.

As of Monday, Vietnam has reported about 200 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.