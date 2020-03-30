Stallion Empowerment Initiative, the philanthropic arm of Stallion Group, has pledged its support to local governments across Nigeria by committing to provide locally produced rice and fish to all the government-run hospitals dedicated to cushion the effects of Covid-19 for next 3 months.

The novel Coronavirus have had adverse effects of Nigeria’s economy with about 100 cases recorded in different states of the country and one death recorded.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Consider waivers on import duties during lockdown, MAN tells FG



The pandemic has led to the shutdown of virtually all activities both from government and private sector, thereby crippling majority sectors of the economy

The group in a statement by its Head of Media and marketing, Arpita Luthra said the commitment is part of its efforts to ensure that the economic effects of the Covid-19 is minimized across all sectors.

She said “Anant Badjatya, CEO of Stallion Group has further committed one staff bus each for the five Government-run COVID-19 hospitals in Lagos.

“The Group will also provide drivers and fuel for these buses. This arrangement will help ensure safer and comfortable transportation of our health care workers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus,”

The statement added that Sunil Vaswani, Chairman Stallion Group further disclosed that “These are exceptionally difficult times and urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems.

“At Stallion Group our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community.

“There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need.

“We are deeply grateful to every health care worker and the person who has risked their lives to fight this pandemic and will continue to support them.”

The Group hailed the proactive efforts of the government and all the corporates who have rolled out some palliatives in order to cushion the effects of the Covid-19

The statement further stated that the Stallion group stands in solidarity with the health care personnel, the police, the immigration personnel, the customs, the aviation authorities, the factories working to produce essential items as well as corporate entities acting to contain the pandemic.