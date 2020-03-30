Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has saluted Lagosians for their endurance since measures to fight the coronavirus were announced by the government.

In a statement issued on Monday, Gov. Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that no aspect of human life has been spared by the lethal disease, saying the state government in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF among other institutions, will stop at nothing to halt its spread.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu reiterated that effective from 11pm on March 30, as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, movement will be restricted in the state for 14 days, noting that only people rendering essential services, such as health workers, manufacturers and distributors of health equipment and drugs, food and water companies are expected to go out.

“Also, allowed to move are workers in telecommunications, petroleum distribution and retailing as well as power companies and the media, among others whose jobs cannot be handled at home,” he added.

While acknowledging that the restriction on movement is a tough decision, he stated that it is a necessary step in the battle for life against the COVID-19 pandemic which has no known cure.

“We must co-operate with the authorities as long as this restriction lasts,” Sanwo-Olu said, maintaining that the restriction will enhance chances of defeating the coronavirus by giving room for medical workers to deal faster with cases, contain the disease by identifying and isolating those infected, enhance social-distancing which will prevent more people from contracting the disease.

“I would also like to address the fears of those who have expressed some security concerns about your places of work and shops during this restriction.

“I have directed the police and other security agents to ensure that there are no security breaches. They will ensure that criminals do not take advantage of this important measure,” Gov. Sanwo-Olu assured.

The governor advised the private sector, market leaders and traders to move out inflammable materials such as petrol, kerosene and others, from their offices and shops before the restriction begins at 11pm, urging them to also switch off all electrical and electronic appliances to stave off fire during the 14-day restriction.

He reaffirmed that the government will intensify its efforts at disinfecting public places, including parks and highways, maintaining that the exercise will extend to rural and riverine areas during the restriction period.

Speaking on the relief package introduced by his administration, Gov. Sanwo-Olu said that “as I had earlier promised that the poor and vulnerable among us will not be left to their devices. We have since started our welfare package for this class of people; those who live on daily earnings and the jobless.

“The hitches noticed in the distribution of the food packages are being addressed so as to make the exercise healthier and more dignifying.”

Assuring residents that there is no need to panic over the COVID-19 pandemic, he averred that “even as the number of those infected is rising and our fear of community spreading is being confirmed by the cases that are being handled now, this is the time to be more focused on our responsibility in this battle. Let us continue to obey the simple rules prescribed by the experts.”