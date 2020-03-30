Mr Paul Lawrence, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, has charged Traditional Rulers in the area to render voluntary social services as their contribution toward government effort to curtain Coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence said this while speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that that th e charge had become imperative to enable leaders to contribute effectively towards educating the rural populace on the need to play their part in curtailment of the dreaded disease.

According to him, the council had inaugurated a COVID-19 Sensitisation and Response Committee to help enlightening people at the grassroots.

“We have inaugurated an eight-man committee to tackle sensitisation across the 11 wards of our LGA.

“The committee chaired by the Vice chairman of the council, Mrs Keziah Mbaba, would be working with the traditional leaders, youth leaders as well as the various Community Development Committees (CDCs) in the area.

“The committee is expected to ensure that our communities adhere to rules established by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO) bordering on personal hygiene, social distancing, monitoring and appropriately reporting suspected cases for proper handling,” he said.

Lawrence said that the council had officially banned all public gatherings, crowded worship centres and functions in line with the state government’s directive.

He said that the committee had already began the distribution of hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and customised hand-washing buckets fitted with taps to government agencies operating in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Philip Okparaji, Chairman of Eleme local government area of the state, has also urged residents to adhere to rules aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Okparaji said that a COVID-19 isolation centre had been established in Eleme local government.