

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is the latest player to lead a fundraiser aimed at helping the Coronavirus victims.

The striker is currently recovering from a back injury he picked in late January, but that did not stop him from leading the campaign.

Alongside FareShare, one of the largest charities handling children, Rashford raised £100,000, which will go into buying food for the young ones.

“I didn’t know how high the numbers were of kids not eating at home other than school meals. That number kind of shocked me,” Rashford said during an interview with SkySports.

“And then I remember speaking to a friend who was saying there was an opportunity where we can help these people and FareShare allowed us to make it work.

“Staring up with FareShare – I don’t think I’ve actually ever done something at such short notice before.”

Marcus Rashford

He joins a number of English Premier League stars extending a helping hand to the less privileged during this challenging period.

Reece James, Leroy Sane, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Wilfried Zaha are some of the other players who have already donated to various charities for the same reason.