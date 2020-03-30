As the lockdown as announced by President Muhammad Buhari looms, prices of foodstuffs have hit the rooftop in Abeokuta and some towns in Ogun state.

Our correspondent who visited some markets in Abeokuta found out that many major markets visited were filled to the brim with residents going for one or two products to sustain them for the period the lockdown will last.

It was gathered that a measure of gaari that used to be sold for N150 has gone to about N350 per measure. Also, a measure of rice that used to go for about N 700 now goes for N900, just as the prices of beans and pepper have tripled.

Apart from the high price of foodstuffs, commuters are now paying through their nose to get to their locations.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday described the total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states without adequate provisions for the people as the highest form of government’s insensitivity to the plights of people.

The students’ body therefore, called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency put measures in place to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

This call according to a statement by the NANS Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi, follows the announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari that the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states would be totally locked down to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

While commending the federal government on the move, NANS strongly believes that “it is not enough for the government to order the people to stay at home without providing them means of survival. The government must wake to its duty of providing adequate welfare for the people.

“Not providing the basic things, such as food and stipends that can alleviate the sufferings of the people even as they remain in their homes has further proven the insensitivity of the government to the plights of the people.

“For a government that is serious with the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, it is our belief that the federal government should provide the necessary relief materials such as foodstuffs and stipends that will help the people survive this trying time.

“We believe that the government should also immediately provide protective gears such as hand gloves, nose covers and hand sanitizers to all Nigerians to allow them protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“The failure of the government to provide these things to the people will not only contribute to the spread of the virus, but also truncate and render futile the efforts and measures the government is putting in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“An average Nigerian even while working can hardly provide for himself and his family not to talk of when he is now asked to stay at home for the next 14 days without adequate provision of basic necessities.”