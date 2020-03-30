With the near lockdown in the country as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, an online grocery shop onedotstores.com is providing Nigerians with the opportunity to shop from the comfort of their homes online.

The online shopping platform in a statement said it will provide solutions to address shopping gaps by facilitating the delivery of groceries and other essential needs to their homes using digital marketing platforms

It said with Nigeria experiencing its share of cases of the coronavirus which is on the increase on a daily basis and stay at home order, it has become imperative for Nigerians especially Lagosians to order their household groceries from Onedotstores.com

As at 29th March 2020 confirmed cases in Nigeria stood at 111 and deaths recorded at one with Lagos being the epicentre of the confirmed cases in the country.

Efforts by the Federal Government to stop the spread includes restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and The FCT as announced by the president His Excellency President Muhammadu Bihari in a live broadcast Sunday

“We will deliver household items and products, daily needs, cereals, beverages, perfumes and food items. We have reached agreement with major supermarkets, allowing such business people opportunity to sell”Onedotstore, an Online Grocery store has positioned itself to meet the shopping needs of the public in a time like this to ensure citizens do not run out of groceries, household items and many more daily basic needs with same-day delivery all round Lagos.

