The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Sunday, commended the unparalleled sacrifices being made by the Corps Medical Personnel (CMP), comprising Corps Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and other paramedics, in this hour of global challenge imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the Director-General said the Corps members have remained in their respective states of deployment, complementing the efforts of the medical teams fighting to treat the victims of the pandemic and stem the spread of the virus.

Ibrahim noted that the Scheme stands in solidarity with the nation, especially the victims of the hydra-headed monster, as we collectively battle the deadly virus.

“Accordingly, the Management is on standby to ensure a hitch-free operation of the Isolation Centres which the NYSC Orientation Camps have been designated by the Federal Government.

“While the Director-General restates Management’s commitment to the overall welfare and safety of Corps Members, especially the CMP who have stood to be counted in this period of trial, all Corps Members are admonished to remain calm as they observe with the highest degree of seriousness the safety measures already highlighted by the Federal Government and the NYSC on its social media platforms.

“These primarily hinge on good sanitary habits, use of hand sanitizers, in addition to avoiding undue and indiscriminate socialisations with friends, acquaintances and mingling with the crowd all of which place one at the grave risk of infection by the airborne and highly contagious virus.

“Doubtlessly, with single mind, collective resolve and concerted efforts, the Nation shall win the battle,” the statement read.